Eco Business Park V aims to become prime investment destination

PUNCAK ALAM: Eco World Development Group Bhd is confident its largest green business park, Eco Business Park V (EBP V) will become a prime investment destination with a strong local and global appeal.

Eco World Development Group Bhd divisional general manager Eco Central Ho Kwee Hong said the impending completion of the RM150 million LATAR Express Interchange by the end of 2024 is set to enhance its connectivity.

“Currently the construction is ongoing at site and is happening very well and construction will be completing by end of this year. And by Q1 2025, basically we will open it for traffic in Q1’25,” she said at the signing for the purchase of industrial land and factories land EBP V involving Central Gate, North Gate and West Gate last Friday.

Ho said EBP V provides business spaces featuring ready-made factories and customisable industrial land, as well as outstanding infrastructure with environmentally friendly amenities and top notch safety features.

“I foresee our business park will be successfully evolving into a hub that is capable of attracting local and also international investors and fostering strategic partnership for mutual growth of everyone who reside in our business park,” she said.

Eco World Development Group Bhd’s 769 acres green business park, EBP V has signed agreements with 11 new companies for the purchase of land and factory lots.

EBP V is part of the Eco Grandeur township that is currently being developed via a joint-venture between EcoWorld Malaysia and the Employees Provident Fund.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between EcoWorld and GoldenHome Living Co Ltd to establish a strategic partnership in providing housing furniture such as kitchen cabinets, wardrobes and innovative product packages for EcoWorld’s residential, commercial and industrial developments.

This is the second signing event of EBP V.

Last year, EBP V held a similar event with more than 15 companies from various sectors signing on to various businesses at the park and some of the industrialists have started their business in EBP V now.

With a total GDV of RM3.5 billion, the green industrial park spans 769 acres across five meticulously planned phases: East Gate, West Gate, North Gate, Central Gate and South Gate.

Since its launch in 2017, EBP V has attracted over 400 diverse enterprises from various industries and its West, North and Central Gates are fully sold out.

Meanwhile, East Gate has been fully completed with an occupancy rate of over 90%.

“As one of our four revenue pillars, Eco Business Parks contributed a record-breaking RM1.04 billion to the Group’s total RM3.6 billion sales in FY2023,“ Eco World president and CEO Datuk Chang Khim Wah said in a separate statement.

“This pillar has seen exponential growth in recent years recording an overwhelming increase in sales of 374% from FY2020, Eco Business Parks will continue to be a magnet, attracting more regional and international investors and industrialists.”