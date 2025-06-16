ASEAN Law Forum 2025 this August set to enhance regional cooperation

BANGI: Malaysia will host the ASEAN Law Forum 2025 from Aug 19 to 21 as part of its ASEAN Chairmanship this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the forum is one of several important meetings and conferences involving the legal sector at the ASEAN level.

“The forum provides ASEAN member states an opportunity to coordinate efforts in building strong and resilient legal institutions and mechanisms, especially in navigating today’s uncertain global economic challenges.

“As Chair, Malaysia will take the lead in shaping effective strategies to advance international commercial arbitration and mediation, to position ASEAN as a preferred hub for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and strengthening cross-border insolvency mechanisms,” she said.

She was speaking at the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) monthly assembly and the rebranding of the Judicial and Legal Training Institute (ILKAP) as the National Legal Academy (APN) here today.

Azalina said countries she had recently visited, including Japan, Uzbekistan and several ASEAN dialogue partners, have shown interest and enthusiasm in participating in the upcoming forum.

She also said that the pursuit of justice must not be rushed, as it demands diligence and fairness in its process.

“Although the government has increased the number of courts and appointed more officers, including Chief Registrars, the existing system still faces constraints in terms of time and resources.

“The road to justice is a long process, but with ADR platforms, we can offer more accessible and practical interpretation of justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, Azalina said the Cabinet had agreed to the rebranding of APN on April 9, reflecting the establishment of two separate training institutions in the judiciary and legal fields, namely the Malaysian Judicial Academy (AKM) and APN, each with distinct functions.

In line with the MADANI Government’s legal and institutional reform agenda, Azalina said the APN plays a crucial role in training government officers on existing and newly amended laws to ensure effective implementation.

“Ensuring national laws remain relevant is not an easy task, given the range of issues that must be considered and the extensive research required, especially with the rapid advancement of AI-based technologies.

“Therefore, once a law is passed, it must be promoted and implemented without delay, and more importantly, officers in the legal institutions must be equipped with the necessary skills to enforce it,” she said.