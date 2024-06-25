ESG and sustainability initiatives high on FSBM’s agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: FSBM Holdings Bhd is collaborating with clients to enhance environ-mental, social, and governance (ESG) awareness and integration.

The company also plans to monitor energy consumption and allocate 10-20% of its revenue to ESG initiatives.

FSBM executive director Pang Kiew Kun explained that ESG is a crucial component for the company, as it provides essential data on key areas to monitor, such as energy saving and energy consumption.

“This focus on energy metrics is a significant part of FSBM’s efforts to align with sustainable practices. By participating in the ESG course, FSBM plans to enhance its ability to track and manage these factors effectively, thereby reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

“FSBM aims to replace the manual set traceability with the automated traceability according to ISO 14064-2 that focuses on traceability and the company has started this primary step towards implementing ESG,” he said at a press conference after the company’s AGM today.

Pang stated that FSBM is actively participating in a comprehensive course focused on implementing ESG principles, while ESG considerations are increasingly being integrated into the company’s research and development (R&D) processes. This integration reflects FSBM’s commitment to incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices into its core operations.

“The company is focusing on evolving itself and when there is the necessity to invest, FSBM will surely participate in line with the emerging industry system for ESG. FSBM will enhance the internal knowledge on ESG through R&D, with the final aim of reducing carbon footprint,” he said.

Pang emphasised that FSBM is evolving in different sectors which has sparked optimism in the company post Practice Note 17 (PN17) upliftment and the company has started to focus on technology-based businesses which cater to three pillars – smart manufacturing, intelligent application and cybersecurity.

“These three businesses are based on software-driven business and FSBM is very proud to say that the company has already developed its full growth solution to offer the manufacturing execution system to different industries including semiconductor, automotive, foods and beverage, pharmaceutical and even for finisher businesses,” he said.

Pang said that following the company’s exit from PN17 status, FSBM is concentrating on ensuring the sustainability of its business operations and prospects for considering dividends for its shareholders remain promising.