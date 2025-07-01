$!vivo X200 FE debuts as Malaysia’s first compact telephoto flagship

VIVO Malaysia has officially launched the vivo X200 FE, marking a significant milestone as the brand’s first compact telephoto flagship smartphone. The device combines professional-grade photography capabilities with flagship performance in a remarkably compact form factor, challenging the conventional notion that smaller phones must compromise on features.

Designed for the Modern Professional

The vivo X200 FE targets self-motivated professionals and lifestyle enthusiasts who demand both functionality and style. With its 6.31-inch flat display housed in a body measuring just 71.76mm wide and 7.99mm thick, the device weighs only 186g whilst maintaining perfect 1:1 weight distribution for comfortable one-handed operation.

The smartphone showcases vivo’s attention to design aesthetics through its “squircle” form factor—a harmonious blend of square and circle elements. The Rhythm Eye camera module occupies merely 9% of the rear surface, maintaining the device’s sleek profile. The Metallic Sand Anti-Glare finish provides approximately 40% better surface texture compared to traditional AG treatments.

Available in four expressive colours—Pink Vibe, Blue Breeze, Yellow Glow, and Black Luxe—the X200 FE appeals to users seeking personalised expression. The aerospace-grade aluminium frame ensures durability whilst maintaining the lightweight design philosophy.

Professional Photography in Compact Form

The X200 FE inherits vivo’s flagship imaging excellence through its advanced ZEISS Multifocal Professional Photography system. The standout feature is the 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera powered by the Sony IMX882 sensor, introducing Stage Mode for capturing dynamic live scenes with enhanced energy and realism.

The innovative trapezoidal prism periscope lens utilises an M-shaped optical path, achieving compact dimensions without sacrificing optical performance. This engineering breakthrough enables the device to offer comprehensive Multifocal Portrait capabilities across five focal lengths: 23mm Landscape, 35mm Narrative, 50mm Classic, 85mm Professional, and 100mm Close-up portraits.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the seven classic ZEISS bokeh effects and cinematic flare rendering that recreate the century-old soul of ZEISS lenses. The Street Photography Mode embraces authentic, imperfect moments, launching instantly with a double-press of the volume down button even when the screen is off.

Flagship Performance, Compact Package

Despite its compact dimensions, the X200 FE delivers exceptional performance through the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ flagship chipset. The device handles intensive multitasking and file operations with minimal latency, supported by productivity features including Stereo Dual Speakers, Multi-Scenario NFC, and Infrared Remote Control.

Battery life remains impressive with the 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery supporting 90W FlashCharge technology. Performance testing reveals up to 9.5 hours of continuous gaming, 25.4 hours of YouTube playback, and 44.9 hours of voice calls on a single charge.

The device’s durability credentials include IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, SGS Triple Protection Certification, and Military-grade Certification, making it suitable for various lifestyle demands.

Display Excellence

The ZEISS Master Colour Display delivers cinematic colour accuracy through its 1.5K LTPO panel. Peak brightness reaches 1800 nits in High Brightness Mode for excellent outdoor visibility, whilst 2160Hz PWM dimming and SGS Low Blue Light Certification ensure comfortable extended viewing sessions.

vivo Watch GT Companion

Launching alongside the X200 FE, the vivo Watch GT represents vivo’s first square-designed smartwatch. The 33g device features a 2.5D curved screen and polished stainless steel digital crown for intuitive navigation. Supporting six professional sports modes with detailed tracking capabilities, the Watch GT offers up to 21 days of battery life—leading its category.

Competitive Pricing and Availability

The vivo X200 FE carries a recommended retail price of RM3,199. However, pre-order customers benefit from an immediate RM200 rebate, bringing the price to RM2,999. The vivo Watch GT is available in Summer Black (RM549) and Cloud White (RM499) variants.

Pre-orders commence immediately through vivo Concept Stores, authorised retailers, and official online platforms including vivo Malaysia’s E-Store, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Launch Promotions

vivo Concept Stores offer comprehensive pre-order packages until July 4, 2025, including:

Free gifts worth up to RM1,856 (Pickleball Paddle Set, vivo TWS 3e, extended warranties)

0% interest instalment plans up to 24 months

Bank partnerships with Public Bank and Affin Bank offering RM100 instant rebates

PayLater by Grab with RM60 discount and 0% instalment options

RM200 trade-in bonus for eligible devices

Post-launch promotions continue from July 5 to August 31 2025 with similar banking partnerships and flexible payment options.

Industry Impact

The vivo X200 FE represents a significant shift in smartphone design philosophy, proving that compact devices need not sacrifice flagship capabilities. By combining ZEISS-engineered photography, flagship-grade performance, and premium build quality in a one-hand-friendly form factor, vivo addresses the growing demand for powerful yet portable smartphones.

This launch positions vivo competitively in Malaysia’s premium smartphone segment, offering consumers a compelling alternative to traditional large-screen flagships whilst maintaining professional-grade capabilities across photography, performance, and durability.