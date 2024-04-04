Export tocotrienol products to China, MPOB urges palm oil players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has urged palm oil industry players to grasp the golden opportunity to export palm tocotrienol products to China after obtaining the approval to register the product in the republic recently.

Following the approval received on March 13, palm tocotrienol (Vitamin E) is now authorised for export and use in food applications within China.

MPOB director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said the approval also gave the opportunity to industry players to capitalise the potential to significantly strengthen their market presence and revenue in one of the world’s largest markets.

“This approval is one of the best gifts awarded by the Chinese Government to the Malaysian oil palm industry in conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebration of the diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China, symbolising a strong and enduring friendship as well as mutual respect and cooperation,“ he said in a statement.

Additionally, the approval underscores the commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence by the Malaysian palm oil sector in adhering to international health and safety standards.

It also exemplifies the strategic collaboration between government bodies and industry players in navigating the complexities of global market access and regulatory approvals.

The approval of the palm tocotrienol products registration not only opens new avenues for the Malaysian palm oil industry to penetrate the Chinese market but also has the potential to bring significant positive impacts to Malaysia's economy, said MPOB.

“The increased export of tocotrienols to China could lead to a substantial boost in the nation’s revenue, contributing to economic growth and sustainability in the agricultural sector.”

MPOB added that the agency together with industry players remain committed to leveraging the opportunity to enhance the visibility and acceptance of Malaysian palm oil products in China and beyond, ensuring the continued growth and sustainability of the industry. – Bernama