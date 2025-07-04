Traffic diversions in Klang Valley for ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic diversions will be implemented on three highways and 15 main roads in the Klang Valley from 8 to 11 July due to the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related events at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Yusri Hassan Basri stated that the affected routes include key roads into and out of the city, as well as access to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and hotels hosting delegates.

A dry run for the motorcade, covering routes from KLIA to hotels and KLCC, will take place from today until Sunday, involving 391 JSPT personnel.

“Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance and consider public transport to support the event. Commercial and heavy vehicles should avoid the city centre during peak hours to prevent congestion and accidents,“ Yusri said in a statement.

The following routes will be closed in stages:

Date: July 7, 2025 (from 7 am until all delegation arrivals are completed in stages)

- Lebuh KLIA

- Elite Highway (KLIA - Putrajaya)

- MEX Highway

- KL-Seremban Highway (Sungai Besi to city centre)

- Lingkaran Putrajaya

- Jalan Istana

- Jalan Damansara

- Jalan Tun Abdul Razak

- Jalan Ampang

- Jalan Sultan Ismail

- Jalan Bukit Bintang

- Jalan Imbi

Date: July 8, 2025 (from 10 am until delegation arrivals are completed)

- Jalan Ampang/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Sultan Ismail/ Jalan P. Ramle intersection

- Jalan Perak/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Perak/ Jalan Pinang intersection

- Jalan Stonor/Jalan Kia Peng intersection

- Jalan Stonor/Persiaran KLCC intersection

Date: July 9, 2025 (from 7am until completion of delegation arrivals, and from 4pm until all arrivals are completed)

- Jalan Ampang/Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Sultan Ismail/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Perak/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Perak/ Jalan Pinang intersection

- Jalan Stonor/ Jalan Kia Peng intersection

- Jalan Stonor/Persiaran KLCC intersection

Date: July 10, 2025 (from 7am, 5pm, 7pm and 10pm - each diversion to run until all delegations have arrived)

- Jalan Ampang/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Sultan Ismail/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Perak/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Perak/ Jalan Pinang intersection

- Jalan Stonor/ Jalan Kia Peng intersection

- Jalan Stonor/Persiaran KLCC intersection

Date: July 11, 2025 (from 7 am until completion of delegation arrivals)

- Jalan Ampang/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Sultan Ismail/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Perak/ Jalan P.Ramlee intersection

- Jalan Perak/ Jalan Pinang intersection

- Jalan Stonor/ Jalan Kia Peng intersection

- Jalan Stonor/Persiaran KLCC intersection

Motorists are urged to follow updates and adjust travel plans accordingly. - Bernama