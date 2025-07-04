UTHM researchers develop organic plant booster via Agropreneur Madani

BATU PAHAT: A team of researchers from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) has successfully developed an organic plant booster called BootaniBoost under the Agropreneur Madani initiative.

The project, led by the Department of Social Sciences, Centre for General Studies and Co-Curriculum, has produced 210 units of the product in collaboration with UTHM’s adopted village.

Prof Dr Abdul Rasid Abdul Razzaq, UTHM deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni), highlighted that BootaniBoost uses effective microorganism technology to enhance plant growth naturally.

“This product can increase crop yields by up to 30% and improve disease resistance, making it suitable for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and ornamental plants,“ he said.

The Agropreneur Madani programme trained 26 participants in product development, packaging, and sales strategies.

Zaili Saiman, head of the MADANI Community in Parit Jelutong, noted that the initiative not only fosters innovation but also empowers participants to become entrepreneurs by selling BootaniBoost and organic produce.

The programme received support from Sri Gading MP Aminolhuda Hassan, the Industrial and Community Relations Centre (ICRC), Parit Jelutong JPKK, Sekolah Kebangsaan Jelotong, and the Batu Pahat District Agricultural Office. - Bernama