Government approves land acquisition allocation for MRT3 project

PUTRAJAYA: The government has approved the allocation for the land acquisition process for the MRT3 project (with the allocated amount remaining undisclosed at this time), according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He stated that MRT Corp will commence the land acquisition process gradually from 2024 and it will take two years to complete.

“The total land to be acquired is 1,012 lots with private land or individual-owned land comprising 842 lots, government-owned land is 133 lots, and land yet to be identified is 37. To minimise land acquisition costs for the government, MRT Corp will actively collaborate with property developers to seamlessly integrate MRT3 stations into future developments,” he told reporters at the signing of a lease agreement between MRT Corp and Pesuruhjaya Tanah Persekutuan (PTP) for the Kajang and Putrajaya lines today.

Through the land lease agreement, he said, the interests of the federal government, through PTP, and the MRT asset owner, MRT Corp, will remain secure, particularly in ensuring effective control and management of assets, along with the proper monitoring of reserve areas along the MRT routes.

“The implementation of this lease enables MRT Corp to carry out developments that yield commercial returns and allows for the provision of public facilities at MRT station areas that can benefit the public. For example, recreational parks equipped with skate parks at Ampang Park MRT Station and activities celebrating art and culture at Pasar Seni MRT Station,” said Loke.

The revenue generated from these commercial ancillary activities will contribute to funding the Asset Maintenance and Refurbishment Programme.

He said that the government approach to the land acquisition process will incorporate thoughtful and compassionate measures to ensure minimal social impact on the community.

“The strategy is designed to create a harmonious living experience for the community, where infrastructure and development work in tandem throughout the construction process.

“Through this approach, holistic design processes can be integrated for the benefit of our passengers, including enhanced pedestrian pathways and facilities for people with disabilities, among others,” he added.

He said the government is aware of the concerns of the Klang Valley community facing increasingly congested traffic and remains committed to addressing this issue, including ensuring that public transportation services in the Klang Valley meet the needs of the people.

“This is an ongoing commitment by the government to ensure the country’s development aligns with the welfare and needs of the people,” he added.

On a separate issue, Loke urged Israeli shipping company ZIM to collaborate with other shipping entities to expedite the clearance of 4,000 containers currently stranded at Port Klang, primarily at Westports.

“Based on what we know so far, there are 4,000 containers stranded at Port Klang, especially at Westports. These 4,000 containers are supposed to be cleared through this shipping company,” he said.

“So when we make this decision (to ban them from docking here), this shipping company (ZIM) needs to contact other shipping companies to transport these containers out as soon as possible to their next destinations because their ships cannot enter, leaving the containers stranded.

“They must have arrangements with other shipping companies to clear these containers to the next destinations. Otherwise, the containers will be stranded in our port,” he said.

He is urging the company to clear the transshipment as soon as possible but acknowledged the logistical challenge involved.