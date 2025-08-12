Thunderstorm warning for eight Malaysian states until 1am

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds across eight states until 1am on Wednesday.

Affected areas in Kelantan include Gua Musang while Terengganu sees impacts in Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman.

Pahang districts of Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan face similar weather conditions according to the alert.

Negeri Sembilan’s Port Dickson and Rembau districts along with the entire state of Melaka are included in the warning.

Johor’s affected areas span Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

Sarawak sees impacts in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sarikei, Sibu, Kanowit, Mukah’s Tanjung Manis, Bintulu and Miri’s Subis and Miri regions.

Sabah’s Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran districts plus Labuan federal territory complete the list of affected locations.

The department advises residents in these areas to stay updated on weather developments and take necessary precautions. – Bernama