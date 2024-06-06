HEB Group to expand internationally, eyes 25% of turnover from abroad by 2027

PETALING JAYA: Engineering and project management consultant HSS Engineers Bhd (HEB Group) is expanding internationally and is targeting to rake in 25% of its turnover from overseas ventures by 2027.

Executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam said: “HEB Group is keen on deploying its expertise in infrastructure engineering in developing economies in Asean, Middle East and North Africa and South Asia. We are encouraged by the policies of governments across the regions to promote sustainable economic growth through strategic infrastructure projects.”

On the domestic front, HEB Group is optimistic about the accelerated implementation of mega projects in Malaysia and the subsequent contract awards, with the government’s call to expedite high-impact projects.

“We are eager to capitalise on this projected growth and further solidify our standing as the nation’s Central Digital Data Depository for transportation, water, rail and highways,” Kuna remarked.

Furthermore, he said, the group sees tremendous growth potential in the emerging sectors of data centres and renewable energy and aims to move deeper into these spaces, in line with its diversification strategy.

At HEB Group’s annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur today, Kuna said the multi-pronged growth strategies, domestic and overseas, will elevate it into an internationally recognised player in the engineering industry. Shareholders approved all the resolutions tabled at the meeting.

They include the payment of a final single tier dividend of 1.21 sen per share for FY2023. The dividend payout of RM6.2 million represents about 30% of the group’s net profit for FY2023, and is in line with the group’s dividend policy.