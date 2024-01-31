Heineken Malaysia wins big at Putra Brand Awards, Putra Aria Brand Awards

PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia bagged four awards for its brands at the Putra Brand Awards and the Putra Aria Brand Awards 2023.

The brewer won two gold awards for its Heineken and Tiger Beer brands, as well as a bronze award for Guinness under the Putra Brands Awards besides a bronze award for Edelweiss under the Putra Aria Brands Awards, bringing its cumulative award count to 43 for the group.

Managing director Roland Bala expressed his appreciation for its consumers for their support and trust in its brands.

“These awards affirm our commitment to our purpose of brewing the joy of true togetherness, motivating us to continue enriching our consumer experiences,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, its marketing director Willemijn Sneep said that 2023 was a meaningful year for the Heineken brand, which celebrated its 150th anniversary.

“We take pride in these recognitions for our brands, especially because this is the first win for Edelweiss, which we launched just two years ago. We continue to be driven by a desire to put our consumers first in everything we do, as we strive to excite and inspire our fans with innovative campaigns that help create new experiences,” he added.