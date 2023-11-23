HSS Engineers inks Mou with TAR UMT to drive multi-faceted collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: Engineering and project management consultant HSS Engineers Berhad has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) to facilitate sharing of academic knowledge and industry best practices through a multi-faceted collaboration.

The collaboration will allow HSS to share its technical knowledge and experience in the construction sector to the students and educators of TAR UMT through joint training programmes, site visits, seminars, conferences, and workshops.

HSS will also provide internship opportunities for selected TAR UMT students, which will be a unique platform to enhance their learning experience. The Group will also participate in the University’s career fairs to attract suitable talent to HSS team.

HSS Engineers Berhad executive director Sharifah Azlina Raja Kamal Pasmah said, “Our MoU with TAR UMT is to nurture tertiary students and create the talent pool needed for nation-building. The partnerships and long-term relationships fostered between HSS and TAR UMT will add significant value to both parties. HSS has an excellent track record in driving the infrastructure development of Malaysia and the MoU will offer TAR UMT students unique insight into the dynamics of the construction industry.

“We are confident that the various opportunities offered under this partnership will help students cultivate a deeper interest in the field and energise them to pursue careers in construction-related roles.”

The MoU also encompasses cooperation in Research and Development activities pertaining emerging technology in engineering and construction such as Building Information Modelling, 3D scanning, and mapping, with the goal of developing appropriate research output or publications.

The Group’s order book as at Sept 30, 2023 stood at RM1.5 billion. HSS recorded stellar financial performance in the nine months ended Sept 30, 2023, as net profit increased by 28.3% to RM14.7 million compared to RM11.5 million in the previous corresponding period, driven mainly by revenue from Project Management Consultancy contracts for major infrastructure projects.