Investment mission to US generates RM8.33b: Tengku Zafrul

SAN FRANCISCO: The trade and investment mission to the United States (US) organised before the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) has successfully generated at least RM8.33 billion cumulatively, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

In a press conference with the Malaysian media here, today, he said the companies included Abott Laboratories, Mondelez International, Amsted Rail, Hematogenix, PerkinElmer, Ford Motor Company, Boeing, Amazon Web Services, Enovix, and Lam Research.

“Besides the investment mission, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) has also organised meetings between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and US technology giants such as Google, Enovix Cooperation, Microsoft, TikTok, as well as TPG,“ he said.

Commenting on his participation in the 34th APEC Ministerial Meeting, Tengku Zafrul said the emphasis was on economic integration through strengthening cooperation among the APEC members particularly in the economic sector.

Focus was also given on interests to ensure regional stability and encouraging all APEC economies to double their efforts to realise Putrajaya Vision 2040 amid the current geopolitics and geoeconomics.

“Most importantly, our presence and the (presence of the) respective consulting teams here are to ensure that Malaysia’s interest under the international platforms are assured,” he added. - Bernama