Kuchemate Concept embraces AI-driven manufacturing to boost capacity

PETALING JAYA: Kuchemate Concept Sdn Bhd, a local kitchen cabinet and wardrobe specialist, is transitioning into artificial intelligence-driven manufacturing to increase its production capacity.

Managing director Mervyn Tan said that by using AI, it is able to reduce labour dependency alongside improvement in product quality.

“In the last four years, we moved into production spaces of 5,000-6,000 square feet. This year, we are setting up our new production line, which spans about 12,000 square feet and incorporates all the AI machines and technologies,“ he said in an interview with SunBiz.

On this year’s outlook, Tan said the company is expected to maintain sales of RM7 million to RM8 million, a level it has achieved since 2022 despite economic uncertainties.

Meanwhile, looking ahead to 2025, he aims to make over RM10 million in sales.

Tan said Kuchemate’s target market is the M40 or those who are in the market to purchase a house, which he acknowledged are now facing financial challenges due to rising property prices.

“People who buy houses, currently the property price is so challenging for each house buyer. In Klang Valley, a property will cost RM500,000 to RM700,000. Whereas the average household income doesn’t increase that much,” he added.

Therefore, Tan said, Kuchemate’s target is to set a more affordable price that will not impose undue financial strain on customers.

“But the company doesn’t just offer affordable prices, we provide quality products. Our commitment to quality extends to our installer team, ensuring that we consistently deliver excellence in the market,” he added.

Tan mentioned that 2024 will be quite challenging due to inflation. He also noted that in terms of costing, there will be slightly higher expenses for installers.

“In terms of the economy, every year people will complain or say that the economy will be bad throughout my involvement in the business. Never have I heard anyone tell me or anyone say that next year will be better. So everyone will say next year is no good.

“But I always believe that when there is a crisis, there is an opportunity in the market. I always believe that when we deliver our best product to our clients, at an affordable rate, and we commit to after-sales service, I do believe that we can make decent earnings in the market,” Tan said.