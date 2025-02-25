FM Mohamad arrives in Tehran for official visit to Iran

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has arrived in the capital of Iran here on Tuesday, to attend the Malaysian-Iran 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) which is set to take place on Wednesday.

The aircraft carrying Mohamad landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport at 4.44 pm (9.14 pm Malaysia time).

Welcoming him at the airport were the Malaysian Ambassador to Iran Khairi Omar and the director-general for Asia and Oceania of the Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ali Asghar Mohammadi.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the 8th JCM between Malaysia and Iran with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi at the latter’s office, here.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today noted that the JCM will discuss the scope and details of the areas of strategic cooperation between the two countries, covering a wide range of areas.

“It includes politics, defence, security, trade and investment, banking and finance, agriculture, connectivity, energy, tourism and culture, science and technology, women and family issues, education, and the halal industry,” read the statement.

During the visit, Mohamad is also scheduled to call on the President of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, whereby their discussions will centre on Malaysia-Iran bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the situation in Palestine and broader Middle Eastern affairs.

In 2024, Iran was Malaysia’s 7th largest trading partner from the West Asian region, with total trade valued at RM2.6 billion (US$0.57 billion), an increase of 24.6 per cent from 2023.

Malaysia was Iran’s largest trading partner among the ASEAN Member States and the 19th largest globally in 2023.