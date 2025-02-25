Three PPS opened as Tanah Merah hit by floods

KOTA BHARU: Three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened in Tanah Merah involving 62 people from 17 families as of 10pm tonight.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info portal, the PPS involved are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kulim with 38 people from 12 families; Padang Kijang Community Hall (eight people, two families) and SK Gual Jedok (16 people, three families).

Meanwhile, portal infobanjir.water.gov.my, JPS records show that the Golok river in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas exceeded the danger level of 10.08 metres (m), while Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah was at the warning level of 22.97 m.