MAG to add 12 new aircraft to fleet this year, including first A330neo

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG) is set to expand its fleet by introducing 12 new aircraft in 2024, including its first Airbus 330-900 (A330neo), which is scheduled to arrive in the third quarter of this year.

In a statement today, the group said it is looking to receive four A330neo this year, alongside eight Boeing 737-8, to support its network growth requirements.

MAG said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Avolon in August 2022 for the acquisition of 20 A330neo scheduled to be delivered through to 2028.

It added: “10 of the aircraft are directly purchased from Airbus with a back-to-back sale and leaseback arrangement with Avolon, while the remaining 10 are leased directly from Avolon.”

The A330neo will provide improved operational efficiency to its fleet while also allowing it to address environmental targets by offering up to 25% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions, MAG said.

It added that the acquisition underscores the group’s steadfast commitment as it seeks to provide modernity and elevate the standards of its service offerings while ensuring support for the post-pandemic growth of the aviation industry.

MAG group managing director Datuk Capt Izham Ismail said the A330neo, which will be inducted in the third quarter of the year, will gradually replace the A330ceo in its fleet and operate across Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.

“We will continue to channel our investments into endeavours that strategically align with the key pillars driving our customer value proposition, namely cabin comfort, in-flight dining, and service delivery of our esteemed cabin crew,” he said.

Additionally, the group will retrofit six of its A350-900s starting in 2026 to ensure consistent cabin standardisation and premium experiences for guests in line with the new A330neo cabin, further solidifying its fleet modernisation initiative.

MAG currently has a fleet of 104 aircraft through its subsidiaries Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, and MASkargo. – Bernama