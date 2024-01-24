Malaysia Airlines to provide private terminal transfer service using BMWi7 from Feb 1

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines will introduce an exclusive private terminal transfer service for passengers to travel in comfort between the Main Terminal Building and the Satellite Building of KLIA Terminal 1 in collaboration with BMW Group Malaysia through their dealer partner, Ingress Auto Sdn Bhd

Beginning Feb 1, Enrich Platinum, Business Suite and Business Class passengers flying with Malaysia Airlines will get to experience a heightened level of luxury as they will be chauffeured in style in the all-electric BMW i7.

The 24-hour service offers a sustainable and premium travel option exclusively for Malaysia Airlines’ passengers, in addition to the premium bus transfer currently provided by the airport operator following the suspension of the aerotrain service.

During the initial phase, a fleet of BMW i7 vehicles will be deployed to serve departing passengers, with the pick-up point located at Gate G1 of the Main Terminal Building. The airline will also deploy additional units to serve arriving passengers in the near future, following the completion of the arrival lounge at the airport’s Satellite Building.

The exclusive service guarantees dedicated transport, with vehicles allocated for solo travellers, couples and families up to four passengers per car.

Malaysia Aviation Group CEO of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said “With this exclusive service, we aim to enhance the travel experience for our top-tier customers, ensuring that they can enjoy premium comfort as part of their end-to-end journey with us.”

As the only carrier offering this temporary personalised service to their passengers in light of the aerotrain’s suspension at KLIA Terminal 1, he added, it underscores Malaysia Airlines’ dedication to elevating its standards of service to ensure a premium travel experience, while also reinforcing its commitment to embedding sustainable practices with the selection of the all-electric BMW i7 series.

Ingress Auto Sdn Bhd managing director Rabian Ab Rahman said the BMW i7, with its fully electric capabilities, represents the epitome of innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry, aligning with its commitment to deliver electric driving pleasure in Malaysia.