KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government’s determination and efforts to combat cybercrime in ensuring online safety take a significant step forward with the tabling of two related bills in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The two bills are the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2024 (Act 588) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil is scheduled to table the two bills for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat at 11.30am.

Amendments to the two acts are part of the government’s efforts to ensure that the digital ecosystem in the country not only grows rapidly but also becomes safer and free from cybercrime threats.

Previously, Fahmi emphasised that the MADANI Government would not compromise in its efforts to curb online criminal activities, thereby making the internet a safer platform for users.

He said the amendments to Act 588, which has been in force for 26 years, would include improvements to the scope of Section 233 concerning the improper use of network facilities or services to prevent misuse.

Additionally, the amendments will address aspects of social media, industry development, and network security.