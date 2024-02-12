KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to studying the appropriate types of assistance to ease the burden of farmers affected by floods, including the provision of financial assistance and post-flood recovery support.

In a statement posted on Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu’s Facebook page, the government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will continue to closely monitor the flood situation.

In addition, KPKM will collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that assistance can be channelled quickly and effectively to KPKM target groups in need.

According to the post, Mohamad visited Kelantan on Sunday (December 1) to review the current flood situation and assess the impact of the floods on the affected agricultural sector.

“The total value of losses in the agricultural sector in Kelantan due to the floods this time is estimated to exceed RM16 million,“ he said.

According to the statement, a total of 4,872 hectares of agricultural land were reported to have been affected, involving 2,156 paddy farmers, farmers and food entrepreneurs, while 661 staff of KPKM Inc. Kelantan were also affected by the floods this time.

Mohamad also inspected the paddy fields in the Pasir Mas district involving a total of 211 hectares of paddy fields that were ready to be harvested in a few days, have been completely submerged by flood waters.