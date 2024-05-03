Malaysia’s first smart AI container port to be built at Port Dickson

PETALING JAYA: The Negeri Sembilan government, in partnership with Main Market-listed company Tanco Holdings Bhd, has signed a joint venture agreement for the development of Malaysia’s first smart artificial intelligence (AI) container port at Dickson Bay in Port Dickson.

The signing ceremony held in Seremban on Monday was witnessed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Utama Aminuddin Harun.

Midports Holdings Sdn Bhd (MHSB), a 79%-owned subsidiary of Tanco and Menteri Besar Negeri Sembilan Inc (MBINS) have entered into a joint venture to develop the smart AI container port that includes an additional 33.66 hectares (83.19 acres) of seabed land off Dickson Bay.

Both entities will set up a joint venture company (JVC) which will serve as the development backbone of the project, driving the construction and future operation of the smart AI container port. MHSB will hold 80% share of the JVC and MBINS the remaining 20%.

Aminuddin said, “This smart AI container port is not just a development, it's a leap towards revolutionising our state's and Malaysia's economic landscape. We are setting the foundation for future generations, ensuring Negeri Sembilan plays a crucial role in both the state’s and nation’s economic growth and global maritime logistics.”

He added that the smart AI container port marks a transformative development for Negeri Sembilan, promising job creation, enhanced land values and potentially leading to developing new industrial zones, as well as existing industrial zones, in close proximity to the smart AI container port, attracting both local and foreign investments.

He said this growth in infrastructure will generate significant revenue for Negeri Sembilan and the nation, reinforcing Malaysia's position in international trade and establishing the region as a key economic hub.

“The establishment of this port is a clear signal to the world that we are ready to enable the future of trade and technology. This venture is expected to attract more Foreign Direct Investment that will positively contribute to GDP and foster the growth of high-tech technology factories, further solidifying Malaysia’s position as a key player in the global economy,” said Aminuddin.

The smart AI container port will be supported by a 480-acre landbank owned by Tanco, eliminating additional land acquisition costs. The site is strategically located midway of the Straits of Malacca and features natural deepwater access with more than 21 metres in depth that is 1.8km from the shoreline, and is capable of accommodating the largest container ships globally.

This strategic advantage is critical, as the Straits of Malacca is one of the busiest straits in the world, and positions Negeri Sembilan to capitalise on this bustling maritime route.

It is designed to leverage cutting-edge technologies that will enable automated and efficient container handling, predictive maintenance, and enhanced security measures, setting new standards in operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Tanco Holdings Group managing director Datuk Seri Andrew Tan Juan Suan said this port in Port Dickson is a testament to their commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“The integration of advanced AI and smart technologies will enhance our logistics capabilities and ecosystem and position Malaysia as a leader in automated and sustainable port operations,” he added.

The smart AI container port also offers logistical advantages by significantly reducing transport costs for gateway containers for businesses currently dependent on distant ports, and enhancing speed and efficiencies for transshipment containers. This strategic proximity is also expected to decrease carbon emissions, demonstrating Tanco's contribution to sustainable practices.

“We have started our groundwork and invited foreign industrialists to the smart AI container port location. These industrialists have expressed positive feedback and interest for the potential development of new industrial park(s) in close proximity to the smart AI container port in order to establish a more conducive trade and logistic ecosystem to accelerate the state’s industrialisation plans,” said Tan.

He added that they plan for MHSB to seek permission from the relevant Malaysian authorities to undertake an infrastructure listing on the local exchange in due course.