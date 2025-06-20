SHAH ALAM: A man was found dead in a vehicle, believed to have been shot, in front of a motorcycle shop in Meru, Klang today.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said the police were notified of the incident at 3.37 pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the body of a 46-year-old local man slumped sideways in the driver’s seat of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, covered in blood,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was confirmed dead by medical personnel and the body was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Vijaya said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer ASP M. Sathiyaseelan at 012-5197913 to assist with the investigation.

Earlier, images of the vehicle went viral on social media, showing holes in the driver’s side window believed to be from a gunshot.