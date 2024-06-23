Malaysia to enhance brand, services in China via tie-up with Huawei

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and Huawei have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionising the national airline’s digital landscape through Huawei Consumer Cloud Services’ advanced digital solutions.

This collaboration will enable Malaysia Airlines to gain deeper insights into traveller preferences and effectively analyse market trends, thereby enhancing its customer-centric service approach.

The partnership was formalised during the Huawei Developer Conference 2024 in Dongguan, China.

Malaysia Airlines will leverage the Huawei Consumer Cloud Services Advertising Platform to enhance its brand and services in the Chinese market, optimise customer experience, and further draw Chinese travellers to choose Malaysia Airlines for their travel needs.

Malaysia Aviation Group CEO Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said, “We are delighted to join forces with Huawei by leveraging their digital capabilities to expand our reach within the Apac region. This strategic partnership aims to elevate our efforts in customer engagement by providing highly personalised experiences and innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the market. We look forward to exploring new avenues and opportunities that will solidify the Malaysia Airlines position in the region and extend our influence globally as the gateway to Asia and beyond.”

Huawei cloud services business growth director Vincent Wen said they are committed to strengthening their partnership with Malaysia Airlines by leveraging their extensive expertise in telecommunications infrastructure, digital solutions, and their deep understanding of the Chinese market.

“Through collaborative efforts focused on localised strategies and by harnessing Huawei’s robust brand presence and marketing channels in China, Malaysia Airlines can significantly enhance its visibility and market penetration among Chinese travellers,” he said, adding that this strategic alignment between Huawei and Malaysia Airlines combines technological prowess, market expertise, and innovation, opening up exciting opportunities in the dynamic Chinese tourism landscape.