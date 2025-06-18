Israel to ease domestic restrictions imposed due to Iran war: minister

JERUSALEM: Israel will ease domestic restrictions imposed on its population due to the ongoing war with Iran and will “reopen its economy”, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

“The decision to gradually reopen the economy and various regions is a message of victory over the Iranian enemy,“ Katz claimed in a statement.

“They come to harm and shut us down, while we are not only launching offensive actions against them and defending our population, but also starting a gradual process of reopening the economy and various regions -- all while considering security needs,“ he added.

The army said the changes to domestic security guidelines would be effective from 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Wednesday until 8:00 pm on Friday.

It said guidelines in most areas of the country would be changed from “essential” to “limited” activity, meaning businesses would be allowed to reopen provided they have shelters that are accessible to employees.

Schools and beaches remain closed, however, while large gatherings of people are also prohibited.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, the war began Friday when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

At least 24 people were killed in Israel and hundreds wounded since Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.