Liverpool to kick off Premier League title defence against Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL will kick off their Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15 while Arsenal head to Manchester United in a blockbuster clash on the opening weekend.

Arne Slot's champions have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025/26 campaign.

Following the Bournemouth game they have tricky fixtures at Newcastle and at home to Arsenal.

Thomas Frank's first match as Tottenham boss will come on August 16 at home against newly promoted Burnley, while Sunderland make their return to the top flight against West Ham on the same day.

The third newcomers, Leeds, play Everton on Monday, August 18.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United, who will be desperate to make a strong start after a terrible league campaign last season, have been handed a hugely challenging test with a home game against Arsenal on August 17.

The final day of the season falls on May 24, with matches including Manchester City against Aston Villa.