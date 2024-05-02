Malaysian scientist wins coveted award for groundbreaking breast cancer strategies

SEMENYIH: University of Nottingham Malaysia (UNM) associate professor Dr Ho Weang Kee has been granted a Wellcome Trust Career Development Award (WTCDA) amounting to RM11.3 million to be utilised to advance groundbreaking breast cancer risk stratification and communication techniques specifically tailored for diverse Asian populations.

The award, a highly sought-after accolade, is an initiative by the Wellcome Foundation, a UK-based charitable organisation with a rich history of supporting scientific research since 1936. It acknowledges mid-career researchers with the potential to become global leaders in their respective fields.

Co-hosted by the UNM and Cancer Research Malaysia, the eight-year research programme aims to refine breast cancer risk assessment tools by considering the unique genetic and environmental factors prevalent in various Asian populations.

The project also intends to develop innovative risk communication methods, essential for informing and empowering women about their future risk of developing breast cancer.

Ho, a prominent scientist said: “The initial focus of our strategy is on addressing the critical issue of breast cancer. By concentrating our efforts on this prevalent and life-threatening disease, we aim to make significant strides in research, prevention, and treatment. Breast cancer, being one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers worldwide, demands dedicated attention and resources.

“As we embark on this mission, our overarching goal extends beyond breast cancer alone. We envision a broader impact on the landscape of non-communicable diseases (NCD),” she added.

Dr Ho said the strategic approach is designed to serve as a foundation, allowing them to accrue knowledge, expertise, and infrastructure that can be seamlessly extended to other NCD in the future.

“By starting with breast cancer, we set out to build a robust foundation, creating a ripple effect that extends to the broader realm of non-communicable diseases.

“This expansion aligns with our long-term vision of fostering a healthier world, where cutting-edge research, innovative treatments, and comprehensive prevention strategies collectively contribute to a significant reduction in the global burden of NCD,” she said.

She emphasised the project’s foundation in the Malaysian Breast Cancer Genetics Studies, the largest breast cancer study in Malaysia initiated by Cancer Research Malaysia.

With the announcement coming just ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb 11, the award serves as a testament to the scientific contributions by and for women, underlining the significance of equitable scientific development for the benefit of society.

The primary goal of Dr Ho’s research is to bridge existing gaps in breast cancer risk assessment.

“By developing advanced statistical techniques, I planned to extract valuable insights from existing, less powerful datasets in underrepresented populations, laying the groundwork for more accurate risk prediction models,” she said.

Chief Scientific Officer at Cancer Research Malaysia, Professor Datin Paduka Dr Teo Soo-Hwang, highlighted the significance of the award in recognizing Dr Ho’s scientific brilliance and leadership in cancer research.

She emphasised that Dr Ho’s studies have already contributed significantly to understanding genetics in Asian breast cancers.

University of Nottingham Malaysia, vice provost of research and knowledge exchange (RKE), Prof Dr Mohd Shahir Liew expressed pride in receiving the first-of-its-kind Wellcome Trust’s Career Development Award in Malaysia.

He said that UNM’s commitment lies in addressing real-world challenges through research and fostering interdisciplinary partnerships.

“We are committed to advancing research and knowledge exchange, actively seeking donors, sponsors, and partners for research collaboration and support.

“The collaboration with Cancer Research Malaysia underscores UNM’s dedication to addressing critical challenges for a healthier, more sustainable, and resilient future,” he said.