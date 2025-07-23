UEM Sunrise unveils residential project One Oval in Western Australia

PETALING JAYA: UEM Sunrise Bhd has revealed the name of its flagship project in Subiaco East, with One Oval marking a key step forward in the transformation of the historic Subiaco Oval precinct.

The announcement coincides with the opening of early registrations for those interested in purchasing apartments in what will be the first residential project to proceed under the Western Australia government’s Subiaco East Masterplan.

This development is a key component of the Subiaco East Masterplan by Development WA, the Western Australia state government’s central land and development agency, which aims to rejuvenate 35ha of land surrounding Subiaco Oval.

The masterplan envisions creating an inner-city village that respects the area’s rich heritage while introducing new residential, commercial and public spaces to meet the needs of a growing population.

Established in 1908, Subiaco Oval was a historic sports stadium and was the premier venue of Western Australia’s major football and rugby matches, as well as concerts. The stadium was demolished in 2019, with the playing surface preserved as a public park.

One Oval will include two distinctive residential buildings with dynamic tiered heights of 36 and 26 storeys on Lot 1, and 11 storeys on Lot 2. In total, the project will deliver 342 residential units, with a mix of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options, 400 sqm of retail at ground level and a strong focus on wellness amenity and community connection.

Construction is expected to commence next year, with completion of Lot 2 expected in the first quarter of 2029, and Lot 1 expected later that year.

UEM Sunrise officer-in-charge and chief financial officer Hafizuddin Sulaiman says the name One Oval reflects both the site’s legacy and its future as a new destination for Subiaco.

“We are proud to unveil One Oval as the name for our first project in Western Australia. This location holds deep sporting and cultural significance, and we see this as an opportunity to create something truly special that speaks to both history and the future.

“One Oval offers premium residences that are thoughtfully curated and innovatively designed, fostering inclusivity where residents will be able to enjoy elevated parkside living in one of Australia’s most coveted suburbs,” said Hafizuddin.

Over 70% of the development comprises of generously-sized two and three bedroom residences, featuring elements of inter-generational living and lifestyle offerings aligning with contemporary living.

Beyond housing, One Oval will bring lasting benefits to the community. Plans include delivering infrastructure to support community events at the Heritage Gates park and the open space within the development adjoining the oval, as well as providing art activation and storage facilities at the oval for local football clubs.