Millennium Welt, Gentari break ground on EV charging flagship store

PETALING JAYA: Millennium Welt, a dealer partner for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands, and Gentari Malaysia, a clean energy solutions provider, today broke ground on their first EV Charging Flagship Store which will offer a new concept and experience.

BMW Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa sales region senior vice-president Jean-Phillipe Parain said the Millennium Welt and Gentari EV Charging Flagship Store, located at Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur, will offer a first-of-its-kind concept for electric vehicle charging in Southeast Asia.

Based on the concept of an EV charging store, the facility enables the charging of multiple vehicles at one time with a specialised store representing the brands of the BMW Group.

“The facility demonstrates the Retail.Next appearance as well as services which is developed to complement the future mobility capabilities of our new products and offerings,” Parain said.

Millennium Welt Group managing director Bryan Wong said the groundbreaking ceremony represents not only the commencement of their first EV Charging Flagship Store, but the realisation of a vision that is deeply rooted in their commitment to redefining the future of mobility.

“At Millennium Welt, we believe that electrification goes beyond a choice, it is a lifestyle. Through our partnership with Gentari, we are able to take a leap towards advancing the electric mobility experience by creating an immersive space where cutting-edge technology is seamlessly integrated with sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. I am thrilled about our transformative journey ahead as we continue to set the standard for a cleaner and more sustainable nation,” he added.

Shah Yang Razalli, deputy CEO of Gentari and CEO of Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, said,

“We are pleased to do our part in levelling up the EV charging experience in Malaysia through this EV Charging Flagship Store, jointly developed with our partner, Millennium Welt. Beyond the deployment of 14 EV charging points, including high-speed 240kW and AC chargers, we are also introducing a vibrant experience hub for the Malaysia enjoyment of our customers while they charge.”

The EV Charging Flagship Store – which is to be powered completely by renewable energy sources – will house a display area capable of featuring 66 cutting-edge electric vehicles, in addition to seamlessly integrated services, including a dedicated BMW Premium Selection showroom and insurance renewal business.

The store elevates the premium experience with state-of-the-art infrastructure for the charging of electric vehicles, including six units of 240kW DC chargers and two units of 22kW AC chargers, complemented by 14 parking bays.