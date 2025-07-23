Cybercrime, cost of living & TNB bills top Parliament agenda today

KUALA LUMPUR: Cybercrime issues, cost of living, and changes to the Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) electricity bill structure are among the matters that will be raised in Parliament today.

According to the Order of Business on the Parliament portal, Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) will ask the Home Minister about the number of cybercrime cases reported throughout 2024 as well as the ministry’s steps to improve the level of digital security of the people, during the question-and-answer session.

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) will ask the Finance Minister about the government’s strategy to reduce the burden of the people’s cost of living following the country’s total debt now reaching RM1.5 trillion, in addition to the World Bank’s announcement that Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2025 will fall to 3.9 per cent and the country’s situation facing reciprocal tariffs from the United States.

Also expected to attract attention will be the question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) who will seek an explanation from the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation on the changes to the TNB electricity bill structure which no longer uses tiered rates for domestic consumers.

He also will want to know whether the new mechanism would ensure cost fairness, energy efficiency, and maintain concentrated subsidies for the B40 and M40 groups.

In addition, Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) will also pose a question to the Minister of Communications on whether social media such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Xiaohongshu which publish advertisements about various scams and fraudulent investment schemes are held accountable to the victims of scams and fraudulent schemes through the said platforms.

After the question-and-answer session, the session will continue with the tabling of the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2025, respectively for first reading.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled to last 24 days, and among the focus is the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan on July 31. - Bernama