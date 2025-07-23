WUG 2025: Malaysian men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team breaks national record

THE Malaysian men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team broke the national record in style at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin early this morning, Malaysian time.

The quartet of Khiew Hoe Yean, Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal, Lim Yin Chuen and Tan Khai Xin clocked 7 minutes 19.66 seconds to finish sixth in the final held at the Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark.

Their time eclipsed the previous national mark of 7:19.75s set by Welson Sim, Yin Chuen, Arvin and Hoe Yean at the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games.

The United States clinched gold in record-breaking fashion with a blistering 7:04.51s, while Individual Neutral Athletes took silver (7:08.33s) and Japan secured bronze (7:09.47s).

Swimming remains Malaysia’s sole medal contributor at the Games so far, courtesy of Hoe Yean’s bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle. - Bernama