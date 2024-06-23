National Decarbonisation Committee will monitor greenhouse gas mitigation measures

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Decarbonisation Committee will monitor and accelerate the implementation of greenhouse gasses (GHG) mitigation measures at the national level, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ching Thoo Kim.

The National Climate Change Action Council at its meeting earlier this month, agreed to set up the National Decarbonisation Committee, which will be chaired by the NRES minister.

“This initiative is as outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan, the National Energy Transition Roadmap, the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap and new policies such as the National Climate Change Bill,” Ching said at the launch of Malaysia Property Expo (Mapex) on Friday.

Based on the current challenges of climate change, he said, the government has set an aspirational target of net zero GHG emissions for the country by 2050, based on the findings of the development of the Nationally Determined Contributions Roadmap and Action Plan and the Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS).

“Recognising the need for financing facilities for developers to undertake green projects, the government has introduced the Green Technology Financing Scheme 4.0 (GTFS 4.0) with a fund of RM1 billion until Dec 31, 2025. This scheme offers a government guarantee of up to 60% on green technology costs, as well as an interest and profit rebate of 1.5% per annum for the first five years,” Ching said.

One of the improvements introduced through GTFS 4.0 is the expansion of categories to developers of affordable green housing and charge point operators of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“The government offers this scheme to green technology producers and users and energy service companies undertaking energy efficiency projects,” said Ching.

Meanwhile, Mapex organising committee chairperson Datuk Chan Kin Meng said it is targeting potential sales exceeding RM30 million at the three-day event which began on Friday.

“Based on our previous success, we are optimistic about achieving potential sales exceeding RM30 million. Mapex also targets nearly 30,000 visitors to enliven the exhibition at MVEC Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur,” he said, adding that the event will showcase around 10,000 properties valued at about RM9 billion compared with RM8 billion last year.