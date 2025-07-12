Addeen Idrakie wins Morrinsville Open after injury comeback

NATIONAL squash player Addeen Idrakie’s long wait for a Professional Squash Association (PSA) title ended after he clinched the Morrinsville Open in New Zealand today.

The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) in a statement today said the 31-year-old battled past compatriot Joachim Chuah in a five-set thriller at the Morrinsville Squash Club to win the PSA Challenger level event 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4.

However, it was a bittersweet victory for Addeen as Joachim suffered an injury in the deciding set with the score tied at 4-4, forcing him to limp through the remaining points.

“It was a hard and good match from Joachim just now. I think the last time I won a title was in 2023 in Australia. Happy to win a title again after five months out from squash,“ he said in a statement by SRAM today.

The win marked Addeen’s seventh PSA Tour title and his first since triumphing at the North Coast Open in Australia last year.

Addeen had been sidelined for six months due to a shoulder injury before making his competitive return at the President’s Trophy in Seremban last month, where he finished as runner-up to Canada’s Karim Aguib. - Bernama