PM Anwar allocates RM1m to KLFA for football revival in Kuala Lumpur

PRIME MINISTER Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an allocation of RM1 million to the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) in support of efforts to revitalise football in the capital city.

Anwar said the government consistently encouraged the development of football, which he described as a people’s sport that was widely loved and participated in. However, he stressed that emphasis should be placed on infrastructure as a fundamental aspect in advancing the sport.

“This is an opportunity for us to elevate the status of national football, but it has to start from the basics. That is why what was raised just now about collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, or other training institutes is important.

“It’s not just about funding, but adequate infrastructure is crucial — proper fields, training facilities, training academies — to ensure our children are trained well and in comfort,” he said in his speech at the KLFA’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebration here today.

Also present were Communications Minister and KLFA patron Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and KLFA president Syed Yazid Syed Omar.

Meanwhile, Anwar also urged that sportsmanship be preserved, including proper conduct among supporters, who at times behaved beyond acceptable limits and tarnished the spirit of unity.

“There are groups of supporters that can sometimes get out of control... Losing does not mean the team should be ridiculed,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said he had instructed the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to monitor and control any incidents that could harm the image of national football, in line with the goal of sports as a medium of unity and healthy living.

He said associations such as KLFA were also responsible for ensuring that sportsmanship and unity continued to be upheld among supporters and players.

At the event, KLFA also announced several strategic collaborations, including with the Ministry of Education to strengthen football development at the school level and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in implementing coaching development programmes and initiatives involving youth. - Bernama