NCT Smart Industrial Park seals first international semiconductor company

KUALA LUMPUR: NCT Group of Companies recently marked a significant milestone in expanding the potential of NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) on the international stage. In a groundbreaking move, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zhejiang UNITY Technology Co. Ltd from China, marking it the first international semiconductor Group to invest and establish a presence in NSIP.

The MoU represents a pivotal development for NSIP as it further solidifies the industrial park’s position as an attractive destination for foreign investment in the semiconductor industry. As a key development in the Integrated Development Region in South Selangor (IDRISS), NSIP's unique value proposition as Malaysia’s First Certified Managed Industrial Park (MIP) continues to stand out in the region.

During the signing ceremony, NCT Group founder and Group managing director Datuk Sri Yap Ngan Choy said, “The collaboration presents immense opportunities for both NCT Group and Zhejiang UNITY Technology Co. Ltd as it unlocks potential for advancements and mutual growth. The semiconductor industry lies at the heart of modern technology, and we firmly believe that NSIP is well-equipped to leverage on these prospects. Beyond the positive outcomes for NCT Group, the MoU enables us to contribute to the economic development of Selangor while collectively fostering a thriving semiconductor industry in Southeast Asia. Most importantly, Zhejiang UNITY Technology Co. Ltd’s interest in NSIP showcases our capabilities and the progressive environment cultivated by the state of Selangor to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the era of digitalisation.”

The partnership between NCT Group and Zhejiang UNITY Technology Co., Ltd heralds a new era of innovation and progress. As NSIP continues to make strides, it solidifies its position as a leading industrial park in Selangor, propelling the nation towards a prosperous and technologically advanced future.

By harnessing the expertise and resources of both NCT Group and Zhejiang UNITY Technology Co. Ltd, the strategic collaboration aims to foster innovation, strengthen industry networks and create opportunities for cross-border business ventures. “We are optimistic about the future of NSIP as its visionary approach, coupled with the balanced integration of technology and sustainability, is set to pave the way for tremendous growth opportunities for businesses to thrive,“ concluded Yap.