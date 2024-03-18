Nearly 500 exhibitors expected for The Oil & Gas Asia 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Oil & Gas Asia 2024 (OGA 2024) is anticipated to attract close to 500 exhibitors from 100 countries, said Informa Markets Malaysia country general manager Gerard Leeuwenburgh.

“Last year, (OGA 2023) ended up with close to 430 exhibitors, at this point of time comparing the year on year pacing, we are already halfway there. Based on pipeline, we’re very certain that we are going to surpass what we achieved last year,” he said during the OGA 2024 and Petrochemicals Sustainability Conference 2024 (PSC 2024) press conference today.

“Definitely we look at increasing at least five to 10% on a yearly basis. OGA has become annual and we see the market demand and we see the potential in growing this to be the regional show in Southeast Asia,” Leeuwenburgh said, adding that it recorded more than 28,000 attendees during OGA 2023.

“From exhibitors to visitors, there will be a presence of over 100 countries and 10 international pavilions, that is a strong sign of bilateral business interactions and the extensive prospects at the show,” he added.

Concurrently, he shared that last year’s event generated about RM211 million in potential negotiated sales. It hopes to achieve similar or better performance this year, driven by market demand.

“The event has increased in relevance and risen in value as a business platform for the industry which is facing the challenges of energy transition,” Leeuwenburgh remarked.

The three-day conference will be held from Sept 25 to 27 with Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA) and Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC) as strategic partners.

Moreover, the conference will be held alongside the biennial Petrochemical Sustainability Conference 2024 (PSC 2024) on Sept 26 and 27 to engage regional stakeholders to navigate a low-carbon future.

Touching on the PSC, MPA president Shakeel Ahmad Khan said the petrochemical industry is a crucial enabler in driving sustainability initiatives and achieving the country’s ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

“It lies at the heart of modern economies, providing essential materials for renewable energy systems, lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, energy-efficient buildings, and a myriad of other applications that contribute to reducing the global carbon footprint.

“It is our aim that PSC 2024 will be a melting pot of ideas, where industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and academics converge to forge a path to sustainability that is not only visionary but actionable,” he added.

PSC is organised by the MPA in alliance with its counterparts, Singapore Chemical Industry Council and Federation of Thai Industries - Petrochemical Club, creating new impetus for the progress of sustainable development in the region.