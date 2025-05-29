VOLVO CAR MALAYSIA has officially announced the return of the Volvo Padel Open for 2025, introducing enhanced match formats, expanded categories, and a stronger focus on emerging players. The event aims to further cultivate Malaysia’s rapidly growing padel community and solidify its standing as the nation’s largest padel tournament.

Running every weekend from 21 June until the grand finals on 27 July, the tournament is expected to draw as many as 320 participants, ranging from new players just entering the sport to seasoned enthusiasts who have competed in regional circuits.

This year’s edition is a significant evolution of the inaugural tournament, reflecting Volvo’s continued support for padel as a socially engaging and fast-paced sport. The brand sees padel as a natural extension of its values–community, innovation, inclusivity, and wellness.

Patricia Yaw, Marketing Operations and Public Relations Director at Volvo Car Malaysia, emphasised that the Volvo name has become closely linked with padel in Malaysia. The company’s intention, she said, is to make this year’s tournament even more impactful by offering new match styles, attractive prizes, and curated experiences for both amateur and experienced players. Additional initiatives include professional-led coaching clinics and increased court time, particularly for new players eager to sharpen their skills and connect with others in the padel community.

With its origins in the 1960s, padel has evolved into the fastest-growing sport globally, boasting over 25 million players in 110 countries. In Malaysia, its popularity continues to climb, thanks to its unique blend of fast, accessible gameplay and its emphasis on partnership as a doubles sport.

The 2025 Volvo Padel Open will be held in collaboration with returning club partners Padelground and PadelKu, and for the first time, Joy Division Padel joins as an official venue partner. Participants can expect exclusive benefits including complimentary pre-tournament coaching sessions, a Volvo-branded sports kit, premium access to the finals, and exclusive hospitality experiences.

Sean U’ren-Szeto, General Manager of Joy Division Padel, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with the tournament. He noted the exceptional talent among Malaysian players who have trained at the club and competed regionally, and highlighted the importance of giving local players access to higher levels of competition and skill development.

Co-director of Padelground, Thomas Ryard, observed that the sport’s appeal lies in its inclusive and energetic nature. He credited the Volvo Padel Open for boosting interest and participation, particularly among trendsetters, fitness lovers, and social players. He added that padel’s success is best measured not by points, but by the sense of joy and connection it creates among its players.

Charl Hermus Marais, Operations Director at PadelKu, remarked that the standard of play among Malaysian participants has noticeably improved since last year’s event. With coaching teams now operating across three locations—including the recently launched Megah club in Petaling Jaya—PadelKu is committed to elevating competitive standards and ensuring players are well-prepared for tournament-level gameplay.

Registration for the Volvo Padel Open 2025 opens on 3 June and will close on 3 July, or earlier if all player slots are filled. As the sport continues to gain traction nationwide, Volvo’s support ensures that padel remains not only a game of skill but a celebration of community spirit and healthy competition.

For more information on the Volvo Padel Open, visit www.volvocars.com/my