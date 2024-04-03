Nga: Malaysian economy robust, with positive fundamentals and prospects

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said Malaysia’s economy is robust with positive fundamentals and prospects, supported by various data in the first quarter of this year.

He said the latest updates indicate that the Malaysian stock exchange has increased by 96 points, which is equivalent to a 6.77% rise.

Additionally, the unemployment rate of the country has decreased to 3.4%, and the inflation rate has remained stable at 1.5%.

“Moreover, there has been a significant increase of 13.3% in the total exports of the country,” Nga said in a statement today.

He said Bursa Malaysia is one of the three best-performing stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region this year and the increase in Malaysia's stock market by 6.77% is the first time in six years.

“The surge in the stock market means companies listed on Bursa Malaysia were recording good profits and it also showed an improved business environment in Malaysia,” Nga said.

He also said the nation’s economy is supported by the increase in Bank Negara’s international reserves to US$114.5 billion (RM541.4 billion), approved investments reaching RM329.5 billion and the rapid development in the tourism industry.

“Based on statistics from the Chinese embassy, more than three million tourists from China are expected to visit Malaysia this year and contribute more to gross domestic product,” he said.

However, Nga stressed that economic recovery requires not only an increase in revenue but also a reduction in expenditure.

He said the Madani government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will bring long-term reformation by implementing a targeted subsidy policy and rationalising new civil servants’ pensions.

“Both of these policy reforms will help strengthen the country’s fiscal and financial position and allow the government to invest more resources in development such as the education, health and public infrastructure sectors.

“These are expected to provide more long-term benefits to the people and the country,” he said. – Bernama