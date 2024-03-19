Northport sets record for highest break bulk cargo handling from a single vessel

PETALING JAYA: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a member of MMC Group, set a record for highest break bulk cargo handling from a single vessel.

The milestone was achieved through the handling of 48,853 freight weight tonnes (FWT) of steel cargo from a conventional cargo vessel, MV Jin Chao, surpassing the previous record of 47,246 FWT handled from MV Wu Yi Hai in May 2022.

MV Jin Chao, which carried steel cargo comprising hot rolled coils, wire rods and project cargo equipment, underwent operations from March 10 to 13 with eight working shifts at Wharf 15, Northport.

The success of this operation was attributed to the collaboration between Northport employees and contractors, ensuring faster turnaround times. Additionally, proper yard planning played a significant role in achieving this record-breaking performance by facilitating seamless and safe movement of cargo handling operations.

“The achievement of the highest break bulk cargo handling for MV Jin Chao signifies Northport’s continuous commitment to meeting the demands of the market for the conventional cargo business. I am extremely proud of our employees, stevedores and handlers involved in the operations of this vessel, who worked tirelessly including on the first two days of Ramadhan, to achieve this operational excellence,“ said Northport CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof.

In the first two months of 2024, Northport handled a total of 1,883,588 FWT of conventional cargo, a growth of 9.7% against the same period last year. Several key cargo segments contributed to this increased throughput, including chemical products, maize, iron and steel products and the roll-on roll-off segment.

Among these segments, the iron and steel products category stood out with a double-digit growth of 36%. This surge was contributed by the availability of iron and steel products at more competitive prices, sourced from China.

“Despite being an ageing port with limited scope for expansion, we managed to optimise available resources and mitigate disruptions to address the challenges in the maritime sector. For the past few years, our reinventing Northport plan has yielded notable achievements, including several record-breaking performances in our business operations.

“These record-breaking achievements, coupled with the various awards won by Northport at national and global level in the field of occupational safety and health, and security, have cemented our position as one of the most competitive ports in the region,” said Azman.

In 2023, Northport set a new milestone after handling a record high of 11,405,312 FWT of conventional cargo. Northport also recorded the highest ever monthly conventional throughput in October 2023 by clocking 1,129,145 FWT.