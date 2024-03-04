NSIP secures booking for 60% of capacity

SEPANG: The first phase of NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) has already secured bookings for 60% of its capacity amounting to RM2 billion.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the RM2 billion constitutes a portion of the total gross development value (GDV) for the three phases which amounts to RM10 billion.

“(This is) from the 250 acres of land from the whole 800 acres development. And the GDV value is about RM2 billion so far,” he said during the press conference at the launch of the sales gallery for Malaysia’s first certified managed industrial park at NSIP today.

The NCT Group of Companies launched NSIP with the goal to become the first

net-zero emissions industrial park by 2050, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and a low-carbon industrial framework.

The project is taking root within Selangor State’s Integrated Development Region in South Selangor (IDRISS) initiative, where NSIP will introduce clean electrification and other climate-friendly alternative energy sources.

NCT Group founder and group managing director Datuk Seri Yap Ngan Choy said NSIP is poised to revolutionise the industrial ecosystem in Selangor and Malaysia.

“We are setting a new benchmark in the sector as a net zero park.

“NSIP’s development is premised on delivering a transformative environment that facilitates profitability and growth.

“It also intends to be respectful to the environment and communities, and we will not compromise on our sustainability principles.

“This direction aligns closely with our corporate commitment to achieving a 45% reduction in carbon emissions by 2035, with NSIP a key contributor to the group’s overarching goals, while we support the national net-zero target by 2050.”

Among the electrification technologies to be spearheaded at the park are rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installations to power operations by optimising energy systems

for maximum efficiency and enhanced mobility.

To support its digitalised industrial and energy system management, NSIP will introduce a digital twin technology deployed on a cloud-based Al IoT platform.

Yap said they are seeking to catalyse energy supply decarbonisation and drive industrial sector efficiency, thereby unlocking market opportunities through the scaling up of pioneering technologies and innovative services.

With its technology and integration of Environmental, Social and Governance principles, the park incorporates the Al-Low Carbon Industrial Park concept.

Other key features of the park include an Al-Managed Centralised Labour Quarter (CLQ), with high-quality accommodation for up to 30,000 workers, rainwater harvesting systems and a ground-breaking 100-year flood mitigation plan.

In line with a circular economy, NSIP, which is spread over 732 acres and comprises three phases, will feature solar-ready factories and a low-carbon global centre.

Designed to meet the burgeoning needs of high-tech industries, including Meticual and electronic, semiconductors and smart logistics, NSIP will also unleash the transformative benefits of smart manufacturing through the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies and other innovative trends.