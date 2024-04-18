Petronas Lubricants, Mercedes-Benz to co-drive auto after-sales advancements

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Lubricants International, one of the top global lubricants players with presence in 100 countries, and Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts are collaborating to develop technical solutions that optimise vehicle performance and efficiency, aimed at driving advancements within the automotive after-sales sector.

Leveraging their respective expertise, the two global companies will harness digitalisation strategies adoption, tailored market approaches, robust global collaborations as well as initiatives aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, to deliver enhanced customer value within the sector.

“At Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts our top priority is to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction, truly caring for their vehicles by offering high-performing, innovative and sustainable products for their vehicles,“ said Andreas Jorg, director of service & parts business and warranty & goodwill Mercedes-Benz Cars of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

He added that their strategic partnership with Petronas Lubricants International is an exciting opportunity to enhance their commitment to their customers by collaborating on innovative technologies that will shape the future of mobility and customer experience.

The success history of the partnership is evidenced in the integration of Petronas Lubricants International’s advanced Fluid Technology Solutions with Mercedes-Benz’s engine – a partnership that, since 2010, has fortified the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team with eight world championships.

Petronas Lubricants International managing director and group CEO Hezlinn Idris said, “Leveraging our experience in the development of Fluid Technology Solutions, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions to cater to advanced engine technologies and meet the high-performance driving needs of our customers including delivering improved fuel efficiency, engine performance and safety.”

She added that together with Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts, they are expanding their global reach, making their solutions more accessible to the world while prioritising customer value at the core of their offerings.

As part of their collaborative efforts, Petronas Lubricants International and Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts will explore avenues for joint marketing initiatives, educational programmes and public outreach campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the significance of sustainable mobility solutions.