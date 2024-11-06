Port of Tanjung Pelepas now fifth most efficient container port in the world

PETALING JAYA: Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysia’s MMC Group and the Netherlands’ APM Terminals, is now the fifth most efficient container port in the world.

According to the recently published 2023 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), PTP has risen from sixth place to the fifth ranked. PTP has also secured the top spot in Southeast Asia.

The CPPI, developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, is based on the most extensive dataset to date, covering 405 ports worldwide. It includes more than 182,000 vessel calls, 238.2 million moves, and about 381 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) for the whole of 2023.

PTP chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said, “Achieving this new World Top 5 title shows that PTP’s drive for enhanced safety, operational excellence and continuous improvement truly makes a difference, boosting our performance throughout the supply chain and enabling us to deliver the best service to our customers.”

As the top performer in Southeast Asia, he added, PTP not only reinforces its status as Malaysia’s busiest and largest transshipment hub, but also solidifies its position as a vital trade gateway for this entire region, even amidst today’s challenging global shipping environment.

“This significant achievement is a testament to the remarkable tenacity of our people, and we are immensely proud of their efforts. It highlights our stability and unwavering commitment to serving our customers in the best possible way. I salute our hardworking employees for this outstanding accomplishment and extend my gratitude to all stakeholders who supported us,” said Che Khalib.

PTP CEO Mark Hardiman said, “This world ranking achievement is a significant milestone for PTP. Along with our various other accomplishments over time, it highlights PTP’s importance to the maritime sector, economic well-being, and trade for the global network.

“Equally important is our commitment to a clear business sustainability agenda as by aligning our environmental, social and governance initiatives, safety policies and digitalisation strategy, we not only enhance efficiency and optimise operations, but also minimise our environmental impact. One significant target is our on-going efforts aimed

at achieving a targeted 45% reduction in emissions by 2030, while we continue to strive for high performance.”

He added that the port will continue to invest in infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and workforce to strengthen its leadership in global container port operations.

Recently, PTP became the first port in Malaysia to handle a record 1,077,747 TEU in a single month, May, without any congestion.