Final day of 58th AMM focuses on regional cooperation and dialogues

KUALA LUMPUR: The 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) wraps up today with a series of high-level discussions aimed at strengthening regional ties and addressing key development challenges. The final day features multiple engagements, including trilateral talks and ministerial conferences with global partners.

A key event is the Trilateral Meeting involving Malaysia, Turkiye, and the ASEAN Secretariat, designed to deepen collaboration between the regional bloc and Turkiye. The session explores new opportunities for joint initiatives and policy alignment.

Two ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conferences will also take place, first with the United Kingdom and later with the European Union. These meetings focus on reinforcing diplomatic and economic partnerships.

Other highlights include the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the 13th Mekong-Republic of Korea (ROK) Cooperation Ministerial Meeting. The 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum will further discuss regional security and stability.

A significant gathering is the Fourth Conference on Cooperation Among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV), which unites regional stakeholders in supporting Palestine’s development efforts.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will conclude the event with a press conference, summarising Malaysia’s key outcomes from the discussions.

Held under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, the meetings carry the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.” Over four days, 24 ministerial-level sessions took place with ASEAN dialogue and sectoral partners.