Proton inaugurates research and development centre at Hangzhou Bay, China

KUALA LUMPUR: National carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) inaugurated its research and development (R&D) centre in China last Saturday to strengthen its collaboration with partner Zhejiang Geely Holding Ltd and complement its facilities in Malaysia.

Located within the Geely Automobile Research Institute at Hangzhou Bay, the opening of the Proton R&D Centre (China) coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.

“The new centre is envisaged as a window for joint development between Proton and Geely where new concepts across all areas are brought to fruition, from top-hat and platform integration for internal combustion engine and electric vehicle (EV) models to intelligent driving and project management.

“This includes the upgrading of Proton’s homegrown models where the centre will leverage its joint resources with Geely and Proton R&D engineers in Malaysia. Proton will also enhance its competitiveness by leveraging on Geely’s global footprint,” the national carmaker said in a statement today.

Proton said the centre will also function as a critical liaison platform to engage with capable vendors for the continuous development of the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley in Tanjong Malim, Perak, including focusing on business life cycle areas such as quality, procurement, and manufacturing.

The new centre has three departments – Central Research Institute, Data Intelligence Development Centre and R&D Digitisation Centre.

The event was officiated by Proton chairman Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar together with Geely Auto Group CEO Jerry Gan; Zhejiang Geely Automotive Research Institute president Li Chuanhai; Hangzhou Bay New District Administrative Committee deputy director Cai Shijie; Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong; and Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah. – Bernama