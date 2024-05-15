Raphael Varane to leave Manchester United at end of season

FRENCH international defender Raphael Varane announced on Tuesday that he will leave Manchester United this summer, three years after joining from Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old says goodbye to the club after his contract expires and 93 appearances in all competitions, in a spell interrupted by several injuries.

“It’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt... The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing,“ commented Varane on social media.

“I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents,“ added Varane, who said he was “positive” about the club’s future after a difficult season in which they run the risk of not qualifying for Europe.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday ahead of his side’s penultimate game of the season, against Newcastle, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag insisted that midfielder Bruno Fernandes would not be leaving over the summer, despite interest from Bayern Munich.

“It’s the same question as last week so I answered... he’s an important player and created the most chances across the Premier League and scored important goals. He’s so important for us,“ commented Ten Hag.