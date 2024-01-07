Qew Group set for ‘Bright Future’ in Malaysia’s telecoms industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Qew Group Bhd’s “Bright Future” strategy focuses on significantly enhancing its presence and capabilities in the Malaysian telecommunications industry, exemplified through successful operations of 59 telco infrastructure sites, said CEO Datuk Muhamad Iqbal Mohamad.

The group’s target to complete 22 telco monopoles in the third quarter of 2024, he said, demonstrates its commitment to expanding its network and infrastructure.

“These projects are integral to the Bright Future strategy as they provide a robust foundation for sustained growth and service enhancement over the next decade, with a total asset value of about RM59 million that underscores the substantial investment that Qew Group is making to solidify its position in the telecommunications sector,” said Muhamad Iqbal in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

Providing an update on its network of telecom towers, he said the latest additions are in Sabah where three out of 20 towers have been completed. That is aligned with the group’s aim to complete 120 towers nationwide before 2026.

“Financially, the estimated total value of the tower project is about RM20.35 million. This provides significant financial value to the group, enhancing portfolio and revenue potential.”

Muhamad Iqbal said the Bright Future strategy involves not only expanding its telecommunications infrastructure but also integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance the group’s competitive edge in the market.

“The successful operation of 59 telecommunications infrastructure sites and the target to complete 22 monopoles in the third quarter of 2024 demonstrate the group’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with key technologies implemented. This involves advanced network infrastructure with state-of-the-art telecommunications equipment, smart monopoles equipped with real-time monitoring and maintenance capabilities.”

He said the integration of advanced digital technologies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its projects is important in fostering the culture of innovation and sustainability of the group.

“Qew Group’s approach to foster a culture of innovation and sustainability involves promoting collaboration, maintaining transparency, and focusing on long-term economic and community benefits,” said Muhamad Iqbal.

Delving into the halal digital hub project, he emphasised that Digital Asean Halal Hub, located at Bukit Kayu Hitam, seeks to create a cutting-edge industrial ecosystem to bolster the halal industry’s growth within the Asean region, with the primary objective of pursuing innovation and excellence, attracting both domestic and foreign investors, fostering collaboration, generating economic growth and creating job opportunities for the local community.

“This project aligns with the group’s Bright Future where it aims to create a sustainable and robust ecosystem that supports innovative solutions and best practices in halal production and distribution. The strategic position of the hub as a border town within the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle will enhance cross-border trade and economic collaboration,” he said.

Moreover, Muhamad Iqbal noted that in the group’s “Benevolent Future” strategy, a corporate strategic partnership was set up for the Affordable Housing Kelantan Project, which has reached 85% completion and is poised to be ready by September as scheduled.

“In Langkawi, Qew Communications, a subsidiary of Qew Group, is collaborating in a joint venture with the Pulau Tuba Islands Cooperative, where the island is home to almost 7,000 residents.

“The group has generated the local economy by channelling sophisticated capital to them through raised funds. The company has also created job opportunities for the residents and invested in the tourism sector of Pulau Tuba,” said Muhamad Iqbal.