Scientex to deploy solar PV systems across its facilities in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Global packaging manufacturer and property developer Scientex Bhd has announced an expansion of its renewable energy initiative by deploying solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across the group’s facilities in Malaysia.

Since 2022, Scientex has integrated renewable energy into its operations as part of its carbon footprint reduction initiative. The group is now scaling up its efforts, building on the success of its initial solar PV implementations at two manufacturing plants in Selangor and Perak.

Under the 21-megawatt peak project, Scientex will deploy solar PV systems across 10 key manufacturing plants nationwide and its headquarters in collaboration with solar energy solutions provider Solarvest Holdings Bhd. The project, which is scheduled to commence this month and be completed by January 2025, is expected to generate enough renewable energy to offset about 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) annually.

By January 2025, more than 80% of Scientex’s manufacturing facilities in Malaysia will harness renewable energy with solar PV systems.

Scientex said it is committed to expanding its renewable energy footprint and ultimately achieving full coverage across all facilities, driving a sustainable future for its operations.

CEO Lim Peng Jin said, “Scientex is making a major push in renewable energy with this nationwide solar project. Expanding our solar footprint across the majority of our manufacturing facilities reduces our carbon footprint by 14,000 tCO2e annually and solidifies our commitment to ESG leadership.”

Furthermore, he added, their initiatives are in line with their commitment to supporting their customers both locally and internationally in achieving their sustainability goals within the supply chain.

Meanwhile, Solarvest executive director and group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said: “Scientex’s commitment to renewable energy sets a powerful example for the manufacturing sector, demonstrating how businesses can significantly reduce their environmental footprint in their value chain. This collaboration signifies the commitment of two Malaysian companies working together for a sustainable economy.”

He pointed out that Main Market-listed issuers with financial years ending on or after Dec 31, 2023, are obligated to disclose common sustainability matters in their 2024 reports and in alignment with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures for financial years ending on or after Dec 31, 2025.

“By transitioning to carbon-free RE solutions such as solar power, businesses can reduce their Scope 2 GHG emissions, which come from the electricity generated for their facilities,” Chong said, adding that fuelled by Southeast Asia’s booming solar energy market, projected to reach 15.25 million MWh in 2024, Solarvest’s extensive geographical presence across the region uniquely positions it as the ideal regional clean energy partner for multinational corporations.