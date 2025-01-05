Police hunt driver in Bukit Katil hit-and-run accident

MELAKA: Police are tracking down the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a teenage motorcyclist and her eight-year-old brother as they were on their way home from school in Bukit Katil yesterday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said preliminary investigations revealed the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm after the 17-year-old girl had picked up her younger brother from Sekolah Kebangsaan Demang Hussin.

The victim was riding her motorcycle along the left lane heading towards Duyong when a car with an unknown registration number suddenly struck them from behind, causing both to fall,” he said in a statement today.

The collision reportedly occurred shortly after they left the school area during heavy traffic, as many vehicles were present to pick up students.

According to Christopher, the teenager suffered minor injuries and bruises to her legs and hands, while her brother sustained a puncture wound to the right side of his forehead, facial cuts, and swelling around the eye.

Both victims were treated at Melaka Hospital.