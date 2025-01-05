PETALING JAYA: On Labour Day, a significant gathering of bank employees from across Malaysia took place in front of the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) in Putrajaya.

The peaceful demonstration, which ran from 10am to 1pm, was organised by the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) under the theme ‘Voice of the Voiceless’.

The core demand of the rally was the restoration of trade union rights, which NUBE contends are being undermined by discriminatory anti-union practices.

J. Solomon, the general-secretary of NUBE, stated that the Human Resources Minister had engaged in discussions with banks that resulted in the denial of the customary one-month Festival Aid for 2024 onwards to 15,000 members from the B40 and M40 income groups.

Furthermore, Solomon alleged that the minister had infringed upon local laws and international labour standards concerning NUBE’s legitimate bargaining rights.

This was purportedly done by referring the 20th Collective Agreement to the Industrial Court despite the employers not having convened a negotiation meeting.

He also claimed that complaints regarding workplace harassment had been ignored by the minister.

“Such discriminatory interference demonstrates a concerning lack of regard for worker protection and a failure to uphold the responsibilities of trade unions in defending their members,“ Solomon asserted at the rally.

The demonstration also intended to convey a strong message to the Unity government that these actions contravene Malaysian labour laws and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions regarding freedom of association and collective bargaining.

Solomon emphasised that these were not simply administrative errors but rather “systemic attacks on workers’ dignity and union freedom.”

NUBE urged the Unity government to uphold ILO Convention 98, which Malaysia has ratified, enforce the Industrial Relations Act 1967 without bias, and adhere to the 12th Malaysia Plan’s commitment to strengthening trade unions.

During the rally, NUBE also called for the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the actions of the Minister, the Ministry, and 17 bank CEOs for alleged violations of domestic laws and international labor standards.

“This May Day rally is a peaceful and lawful expression of workers’ demands and a united stance against injustice,“ Solomon added.

“NUBE calls on all workers and the public to support this movement and stand in solidarity for dignity, justice, and trade union freedom in Malaysia.”