Sime Darby Motors launches multi-franchise service centre Drivecare

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has launched Drivecare, a multi-franchise one-stop service centre aimed at meeting the needs of car owners across all segments and brands.

Drivecare aims to provide customers with competitive pricing, convenience and comfort, supported by the expertise of SDM’s technicians.

The one-stop service centre is set to expand across Southeast Asian markets, followed by a rollout throughout SDM’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region. The strategic expansion emphasises the company’s dedication to providing accessible and dependable automotive services.

Sime Darby Motors Southeast Asia managing director Jeffrey Gan stated that the plan is to make Malaysia part of the brand while focusing on the expansion to the Southeast Asia market.

“The focus will be expansion into Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia, then encompassing the wider landscape, into the rest of the Asia Pacific markets,” he said in a press conference after the launch of Drivecare today.

“SDM is already in the process of introducing the service centre in Penang and the company has started to explore Johor Bahru and other markets for SDM,” Gan added.

Sime Darby Motors managing director Andrew Basham said Drivecare reflects its commitment to widening access for Malaysians to top-notch vehicle care.

“By combining unparalleled service quality with great value, SDM aims to provide car owners with a seamless and exceptional experience. Drivecare is poised to set a new benchmark for excellence in after-sales service. That is because Drivecare’s pricing policy is very competitive in the market. SDM has showcased a concept service centre where it ensures used car owners will receive discounts, and the company is building a trustworthy experience.”

Drivecare is created to tackle common frustrations faced by customers at many vehicle service workshops, such as inadequate facilities and workmanship, subpar customer service and lack of comfortable waiting areas. Drivecare’s service centres are located at Lot 33 Glenmarie in Shah Alam and Chan Sow Lin in Kuala Lumpur.