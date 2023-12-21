Speed Builder partners with Chinese entity and Sirim to make, export UAVs

KUALA LUMPUR: Speed Builder Sdn Bhd (SBSB) aims to export unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to Southeast Asian countries to be used for diverse applications including military, surveillance, agriculture, logistics and natural disaster management.

The Malaysian technology firm is cooperating with China Academy of Aerospace Electronics Technology (CAAET) through its business representative China Aerospace Times Electronics Co. Ltd (Catec) as well as Sirim Bhd through its wholly owned subsidiary Sirim Tech Venture Sdn Bhd (Sirim STV) to manufacture UAVs.

The Chinese firm is one of the largest military-grade UAV suppliers in the world as well as the main contractor for the Chinese space programme.

SBSB executive chairman Tunku Nur Muhammad Tunku Adnan said the collaboration between Malaysian firms and CAAET opens the door for Malaysia to not only meet domestic UAV demand but also to export these cutting-edge technologies to other Southeast Asian countries.

“With the implementation of the cooperation between SBSB, China Aerospace and Sirim, Malaysia will be the only country in Southeast Asia to produce unmanned aerial vehicles. The UAVs to be produced will not only be supplied domestically, but will also be exported to Southeast Asian countries,” he said.

Tunku Nur Muhammad told reporters at a briefing yesterday that the company caters to various markets, including the military and surveillance sectors.

“For instance, surveillance services are provided to government-linked companies, such as Felda, Petronas and the Fire and Rescue Department. These applications are more related to surveillance than defence,” he said.

Tunku Nur Muhammad said the investment amount has not been finalised as it wants to assess the market demand in Malaysia first.

SBSB has signed a memorandum of understanding with Catec and Sirim to launch a UAV production plant in Malaysia where the parties will combine their knowledge, transfer technology and information, share resources, technical skills and expertise, and develop investment, manufacturing, production, distribution, sales, leasing, in Malaysia and other countries worldwide.

“The three parties also agreed in principle to explore collaboration in localising unmanned system products and robots in Malaysia and jointly produce components and complete machines. We hope this would provide higher income jobs for our local Malaysians,” said Technologist Ajmain Kasim, CEO of Sirim Tech Venture Sdn Bhd.

Catec chief director Professor Jiao Jieqing said he hopes the initiative can be included in the One Belt One Road Programme.

“I especially came to Malaysia and want to establish a relationship with Malaysian companies especially SBSB and Sirim. We want to provide support for UAV technology to Malaysian companies. We want in the future Malaysia sky can fly many many UAVs,“ he added.